'Empire' star attacked in possible hate crime: Authorities

More
Jussie Smollett was in Chicago when two masked people beat him up, wrapped a rope around his neck and yelled slurs, police said.
2:20 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Empire' star attacked in possible hate crime: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60711359,"title":"'Empire' star attacked in possible hate crime: Authorities","duration":"2:20","description":"Jussie Smollett was in Chicago when two masked people beat him up, wrapped a rope around his neck and yelled slurs, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/empire-star-attacked-hate-crime-authorities-60711359","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.