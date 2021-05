Transcript for Eric Riddick, who served 29 years for crime he didn't commit, fights to clear name

Now to a story of justice delayed but not denies Eric Riddick and his family now speaking out. Critics spent nearly three decades behind bars in Pennsylvania for a murder he says he did not commit. Tonight he's out of prison but the fight to clear his name is not over here's ABC Zachary quiche. He served nearly thirty years of a life sentence for a crime he insists he didn't commit. But tonight Eric Riddick is three. It's wanting to Riddick was convicted of first degree murder a verdict based largely on a single eyewitness testified he saw a Riddick shoot and kill a man. I'm not guilty of this from 100%. Just need not listening to them among them are family. Rightly extremely subject. To put myself in situations that are allowed me to be costly keys. Years later the witness recanted that story saying he was coerced by Philadelphia police but under Pennsylvania statute rid X window for appeal had expired. Also it trial rid X attorney claim. Prosecutors withheld exculpatory ballistics evidence if that evidence was disclosed to be strong case could have been made rate then there. Apps you'll they had the wrong guy tussle. Any competent attorney wouldn't use that information especially given the allegations critics freedom may still have remained elusive head Grammy nominated artists meek mill not called attention to the case. The two men served time in the same prison. For all he's used some part to from a wrongful conviction today is testimony day. Just as is deafening and sees it. Riddick they want to wait any longer for the governor to grant him a full pardon to this week in a negotiated settlement. He agreed to the lesser charge of third degree murder and was released on time served. Which are exactly key issue that powerful interview sank you know.

