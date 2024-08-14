Ernesto becomes hurricane, causes major power outages in Puerto Rico

More than 700,000 customers are without power in the U.S. territory, with power provider LUMA prioritizing restoring service to hospitals and water and sewage facilities.

August 14, 2024

