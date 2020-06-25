EU reviews possible ban of American visitors upon reopening

The European Union is set to reopen borders next week and could ban travelers from countries with worse cases, especially after places like Italy have rallied back from devastation.
1:45 | 06/25/20

Transcript for EU reviews possible ban of American visitors upon reopening

