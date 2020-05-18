Several European nations take steps to reopen

More
Images show the Vatican staff in full PPE, disinfecting the inside of St. Peter’s Basilica.
1:50 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several European nations take steps to reopen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Images show the Vatican staff in full PPE, disinfecting the inside of St. Peter’s Basilica.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70735112","title":"Several European nations take steps to reopen","url":"/WNT/video/european-nations-steps-reopen-70735112"}