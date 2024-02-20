Exclusive: NY AG says she's prepared to seize Trump's assets

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she's prepared to seize former President Donald Trump's assets if he doesn't pay the multimillion-dollar fine imposed for fraud charges.

February 20, 2024

