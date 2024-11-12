Explosion at plant in Kentucky injures 11, damages nearby homes

At least 11 people were reported injured in an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live