Transcript for Extreme red flag warning issued as fires rage in California

And we are here tonight because the national weather service has issued a warning it has never done before. What are called extreme red flag warnings tonight and right into tomorrow. We saw it first-hand. The hurricane-force wind gusts fueling the flames, and the new fire tonight coming within 30 yards of the Reagan presidential library. It was before dawn, that fire broke out in Simi Valley, about 40 miles to the north of where we are tonight. The so-calls easy fire, tripling in size in just two hours. The flames racing toward the Reagan library, coming dangerously close. We were there as they worked fever ishli to protect the perimeter of the library. Part of the fire line seen through the window, air force one inside. And then, another fire, east of here. Mandatory evacuations tonight, including seniors. The air difficult to breathe. And just moments ago, take a look at this image. The easy fire jumping the 23 highway. Firefighters coming dangerously close to the flames. It has been an extraordinary day here. The fires in the north, the Kincade fire, 77,000 acres. The Getty fire here in los Angeles, you can see how quickly it ripped through so many homes in these neighborhoods. And what we witnessed on the hills today leading to the Reagan library. Tonight, the historic Santa Ana winds. The national weather service issuing its first ever extreme red flag warning. Winds not seen here in more than a decade. And we were there as firefighters work to keep the flames from shooting up the hills in Simi Valley. Coming within 30 yards of the Reagan presidential library. This newest fire, called the easy fire, erupting early this morning north of Los Angeles. This fire has been moving very quickly. It broke out in the middle of the night here in Simi Valley. They're trying to protect about 6,500 homes now in danger. At least 1,300 acres are already burning. And of course, part of the overall effort, the effort to protect the Reagan presidential library. The stature of Ronald Reagan on a horse right out front. A firetruck and thick smoke just behind it. This is where the former president and first ladies are buried. Fires racing up that side of that hill. The fire just 30 yards away. Helicopters dropping water. Inside the library, air force one. Smoke and fire seen through those windows. One of the workers there, Melissa giller, telling ABC news tonight there were as many as a dozen people sheltering inside when the fire broke out. She described what those firefighters are working so hard to save. We have an actual air force one airplane on display that served seven U.S. Presidents. Every speech Ronald Reagan ever gave, every handwritten note, every memo, every photograph ever taken of him. There's so many priceless items within our walls. I couldn't even name them all. We witnessed the air assault all day today. Helicopters and airplanes dropping water and fire retardant, dousing the flames. You can see the urgent effort in the hills here because of these Santa Ana winds. They are flying overhead. They have wind gusts up to 60, 70 miles per hour already, and you can see them dropping retardant as they try to save thousands of homes now in danger here. Families trying to evacuate. Their animals, the horses, are being rescued one-by-one. Some of the owners here saying this is the first time they have ever had to do this. Some of the horses blindfolded to keep them calm. I know they're still horses. A lot of owners haven't been able to get out yet. They are trying to cut down as much as they can to keep the flames from coming any further up the hill and now the assault from up here, as they douse everything they can to stop these fires. In neighboring jurupa valley, the fire raging out of control. Today, patients and seniors being evacuated outside this senior living home, wearing face masks to shield them from all of the smoke in the air. I got you. Holding hands as workers desperately try to wheel them out to safety. Some still in their beds. All of these fires forcing evacuations and sending communities scrambling tonight. Parts of the 101 shut down when a truck is blown over. And in Los Angeles, the Getty fire. Station 9 battling the flames for days now. Their first shift, 26 hours straight. They have not been home since Sunday. This is a part of Los Angeles that hasn't seen fires in quite a few years? Right. I don't think this areas seen fires since I believe it was 1961 with the Bel Air fire. But I mean, something that the residents here it's a new reality. Reporter: The firefighters are aware of the historic nature of the Santa Ana winds. We haven't seen this since 2007. Just to give you an idea how unusual this Santa Ana is, it's been 12, 13 years since we've seen such a strong wind event. When you hear about that critical warning, what does that say to you? It says to me, winds are going to be so high and so fast that the fire is going to with wind-driven and going to be pushing farther and faster than what we've seen. Tonight, this team saying they're ready to keep going, knowing the path of these fires are impossible to fully predict. We try to save them all. We can't always be in the right place at the right time and we do the best with what we got. Which explains you can have a home standing here and the one behind us gone. Absolutely. Some of it is timing and some of it is what we can't account for, when the fire generates its own weather. I know you could wish you could save them all. We do. We've met so many dedicated firefighters across this state,

