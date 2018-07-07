Transcript for A family used DNA-matching technology to find the remains of a loved one lost in war

Finally tonight, America strong. A little sister's promise and a hero's finomecoming. Here's ABC's John donvan. Reporter: He was a Texas farm boy when World War II started. When he went off to fight, Kenneth Farris, known by his middle name Dayle, was 19. He kissed his mom and said good-bo 4-year-old sister, Judith, who still remembers what a cut-up Dayle was. He'd comb his hair back and he'd look at himself and then he'd say you hands devil you!" Reporteut after B wounded in Germany, Dayle went missing, the loss took it'll on his mother. Every time she talked Abo E, she cried. Reporter: Judith grew up and made a promiseher mother I hated seeinr hurt. Eporter: She would do everything she could to bring Dayle home T buried in Texas. Enter technology and a program that matches tains of unidentified casualties. Judith arranfoltiple family members to give DNA samples. It turns outle's remains had been found I. And now, how M those samples matchis DNA? All of us. Rter: Dayle had found and a few days ago he home to Texas. His mom did not live to see this but Judith was there 74 years. S termined tfind him and I couldn't believe it. Reporter: Now Dayle gets a militaryeral with honors. In dfw national cemetery, and Hittle sisteby. I said I would bring him home to Texas, and he's home. Reporter: John an, ABC news 74 years waiting. We thank our affiliate and John that story. Thank you for hi "Goomorning America" and "This week" tomorrow morning I'll see right bere tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.