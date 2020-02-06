Transcript for Family and friends of George Floyd march through Houston

Jon, thanks. There are massive gatherings tonight in Houston as well. George Floyd died in his adopted city of Minneapolis, but he grew up in Houston. Among those gathering today, the mayor and chief of police. Marcus Moore is there tonight. Reporter: In Houston, a sea of humanity. A wave of emotion. I can't -- Breathe! Reporter: Hope that the healing can begin. We want justice for Floyd. And I'm a black mother and I heard his cry and it hurt me to my heart. Reporter: Tens of thousands marching across the city in memory of George Floyd. I just feel like there's something powerful going on right now. Something that should have gone on a long time ago. The crowd has doubled in size. Reporter: The March, supported by city officials and organized with help from local rappers bun B and trae THA truth. Truth, a longtime friend of Floyd. This scene coming a day after Floyd's brother Terrence visited the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd took his last breath. I need you and pops to watch over me. Reporter: Floyd died may 25th. He'd worked in Minnesota as a security guard. But he was a child of Houston's third ward, where a new mural now bears his image and reads, "Forever breathing in our hearts." He was a star tight end on the Yates high school football team. And he was a four to 6-year-old Gianna. This is the proof that he was a good man. Reporter: There are services this week in Minneapolis and North Carolina. Floyd's funeral is set for Tuesday here in Houston. The family's attorney says vice president Joe Biden is expected to attend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.