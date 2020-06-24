3 family members found dead in backyard pool tragedy

Police arrived to a home in New Jersey and found a girl, 8, her mom, 32, and grandfather, 62, dead in their pool; authorities called an electrician and the investigation is ongoing.
1:17 | 06/24/20

