Transcript for Family of victims in garlic festival shooting speak as police investigate motive

Next tonight, we're learning more about the victims and the survivors of that mass shooting at a food festival in you remember the pictures. The gunman unleashing at the family event. Three people died. And what we've now learned about this case tonight. ABC's will Carr in Gilroy, California, again this evening. Reporter: Tonight, investigators are scouring this massive crime scene, trying to figure out why Santino William Legan opened fire on a packed food festival. Authorities now zeroing in on the murder weapon. They say the suspect legally bought the ak-47-style rifle in Nevada on July 9th. The gun store posting on Facebook the suspect "Was acting happy and showed no reasons for concern." Police say he then illegally transported the gun into California before killing three, including 13-year-old Keyla Salazar. She died as she stayed back with a relative with a cane. And 25-year-old Trevor Irby. His parents speaking exclusively with ABC station KGO. I just wish I could have held his hand when he passed. Tell him I love you. Reporter: In all, more than a dozen injured. So, this is actually the one that went in and out of my leg. Reporter: Bullets grazed both Justin bates and his best friend, Nick Mcfarland. The doctor said about five to seven different bullets grazed me. I'm a walking miracle right now. Reporter: We just found out the suspect's family actually thought that he might have been a victim, that he might have been killed at the festival behind me, when they didn't hear from him for a long time. Ultimately, though, David, they found out that he was the gunman. Will Carr tonight. Will, thank you.

