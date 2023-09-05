Fan ejected from US Open over allegedly quoting Hitler

A spectator was ejected from a tennis match at the U.S. Open after German player Alexander Zverev accused the man of quoting a phrase from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

September 5, 2023

