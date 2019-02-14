Fatal shooting on Naval Base

More
First responders were called to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Thursday morning after officials said a driver evading security personnel crashed into a barrier.
0:59 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fatal shooting on Naval Base
security breach at a Navy base in Corpus Christi. A speeding vehicle then crashing, the suspect then rushing the guards. There was then a deadly takedown. And ABC's Marcus Moore is in Texas tonight. Reporter: Chaos outside a naval air base in corpus Christi, Texas. A fireball seen in the distance, a car engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke rising into the sky. It's going to be for a subject that took a victim's vehicle when they were pumping gas. Reporter: Just minutes before, the suspect carjacking a woman at a nearby gas station. Hazardous driver on 358. Small black SUV that is speed. Reporter: Navy security chasing the vehicle before it crashed into the gate. The suspect rushing the security guards who opened fire, killing the man. Investigators descending on the crash site. That charred car landing on top of that security barrier. And David, there are still a lot of unanswered questions as the investigation continues in Corpus Christi, and David, tonight, that base is open. Marcus Moore tonight. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61086463,"title":"Fatal shooting on Naval Base","duration":"0:59","description":"First responders were called to Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Thursday morning after officials said a driver evading security personnel crashed into a barrier.","url":"/WNT/video/fatal-shooting-naval-base-61086463","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.