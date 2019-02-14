Transcript for Fatal shooting on Naval Base

security breach at a Navy base in Corpus Christi. A speeding vehicle then crashing, the suspect then rushing the guards. There was then a deadly takedown. And ABC's Marcus Moore is in Texas tonight. Reporter: Chaos outside a naval air base in corpus Christi, Texas. A fireball seen in the distance, a car engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke rising into the sky. It's going to be for a subject that took a victim's vehicle when they were pumping gas. Reporter: Just minutes before, the suspect carjacking a woman at a nearby gas station. Hazardous driver on 358. Small black SUV that is speed. Reporter: Navy security chasing the vehicle before it crashed into the gate. The suspect rushing the security guards who opened fire, killing the man. Investigators descending on the crash site. That charred car landing on top of that security barrier. And David, there are still a lot of unanswered questions as the investigation continues in Corpus Christi, and David, tonight, that base is open. Marcus Moore tonight. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.