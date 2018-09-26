Father of missing NC boy speaks out

More
The father of Maddox Ritch says the desperate search for his 6-year-old son is "torture," days after the boy vanished in a North Carolina park.
1:05 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father of missing NC boy speaks out
Prevaghealthier Brain. Be there is news tonig about the urgentrch forhat missingoy in north Carolina. His fatherescribing T moment his son, who has and W is nonverbal, van gh here's's Steve onsh for this in 6-year-old with special nebi agents today lookinghrough sewers. Madd Ritch wasiagnosed with autistism. His father today joined investatolice briefiplained that his N isnonverbal trs. It's been torture. I'm T not sleep I'm justorried Abo getting my little boy back. Reporter: Ian ritchs he lost toy saturdaat this park west of arhene was there with a woman police are refusingidentify. He says his son wehasing afteaogger and he couldn' cat hse of a medical condition that makes it difficult for him to feel guy letti him get so far ahead of me before stteafter him. Reporter: Police ar Reing the CAS . Reporte the FBI now brought out a speci diveea to now search the lake. David? E, THA you. When we come back here

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58107889,"title":"Father of missing NC boy speaks out","duration":"1:05","description":"The father of Maddox Ritch says the desperate search for his 6-year-old son is \"torture,\" days after the boy vanished in a North Carolina park.","url":"/WNT/video/father-missing-nc-boy-speaks-58107889","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.