Father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim wins legal battle

More
Lenny Pozner won a defamation lawsuit against authors of a conspiracy theory book claiming the murders of the 26 children and adults never happened.
0:22 | 06/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim wins legal battle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Lenny Pozner won a defamation lawsuit against authors of a conspiracy theory book claiming the murders of the 26 children and adults never happened. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63796279","title":"Father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim wins legal battle ","url":"/WNT/video/father-sandy-hook-school-shooting-victim-wins-legal-63796279"}