FBI agent under investigation after his gun goes off at Denver nightclub

According to police, an off-duty FBI agent picked the gun up and it went off, shooting another person in the leg.
1:16 | 06/04/18

Next,ohat FBI agent undeire after that dance move, doing a back flip, dropping his it fired when he reached for it. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell with what FBI is saying tonight. Reporteonight, Denver police say charges are possible against this FBI agent, not for his dance moves at a Denver nightclub. But for accidentally droppin his gun thenoting an innocent bystander. Party shot in the leg. Reporter: Watch again. The agent's backflip dislodg his gun. As he reaches for it, that mu flash. Patrons at the bar early say morning say the FBI agent simply holstered his gun anlked away. At no point did I see anyone trying to fesstohad ppened. As far as I'm concerned, H made no effort whatsoever to take care of the victim. Orter: Denver ce say the victim is expected to be fiey're wait on lab results to tel if the agent had been driing. The protocol is not to bring a gun inn your , ifou are going to bedrinking. And the most important thing to do tour your gun is secured. Reporter: Tonight, the tells U the agent will be held accoble for what happened here. And one officoints out that the bureau has 37,000 employ eaches and the quote, stupid actions of one, shoot tarnish the entireency. David? Clayton Sandell fro Colorado.

