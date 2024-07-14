FBI agents have identified gunman who shot Trump, still unsure of motive

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old nursing home worker, has been identified as the shooter. The FBI is currently checking his past and social media profiles for any clues pointing to a motive.

July 14, 2024

