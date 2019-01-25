Transcript for FBI arrests longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone

We are going to turn to the major headline in the Russia investigation that broke today. The predawn raid of Roger stone, the FBI with guns drawn. Here's Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: He describes himself as a dirty trickster. One of president trump's oldest friends. And today, Roger stone made like his hero Richard Nixon as supporters cheered and opponents jeered outside the court. Stone, arrested early this morning in Florida. FBI agents in bulletproof vests descending on his home, guns drawn. 29 FBI agents arrived at my home with 17 vehicles with their lights flashing. They terrorized my wife, my dogs. Reporter: In the indictment, special counsel Robert Mueller casting stone as an intermediary between the trump campaign and wikileaks, which published e-mails Russia stole from the democratic national committee prosecutors say that in the summer of 2016, stone told senior trump campaign officials that wikileaks might have information damaging to Hillary Clinton. In July, after wikileaks started publishing the hacked DNC e-mails, prosecutors say, "A senior trump campaign official was directed to contact stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information wikileaks had regarding the Clinton campaign." Mueller does not indicate who it was that directed that campaign official to reach out to stone. Around that time, then-candidate Donald Trump made this public appeal. Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing. Reporter: As wikileaks continued releasing stolen e-mails, candidate trump cheering them on. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks! Reporter: Mueller does not say stone spoke to wikileaks directly, but the indictment reveals a trail of e-mails and communications implying he was abreast of their plans. In October, 2016, stone writes to a supporter involved with the trump campaign, "The payload is still coming." Soon after, wikileaks releases the first batch of podesta's e-mails. According to the indictment, "An associate of the high ranking trump campaign official sent a text message to stone that read, well done." Prosecutors say stone tried to cover up his activity. He is charged with lying to congress, obstruction, and witness tampering. I will plead not guilty to these charges. I will defeat them in court. Reporter: He vows he won't turn against president trump. There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself. Reporter: The white house says president trump is in the clear. This has nothing to do with the president. This has nothing to do with the white house. Pierre, with this indictment today, the special counsel, appearing to draw links between the campaign and wikileaks. But on collusion? Reporter: It makes clear, some campaign officials wanted the dirt on Clinton, and it came from Russia. Thank you.

