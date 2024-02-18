FDA approves 1st drug for food allergies

The FDA approved the medication Xolair, formerly approved for asthma, as a new food allergy medication in new studies. Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated 1-year milestone in hospice.

February 18, 2024

