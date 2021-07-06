Transcript for FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

tonight and to what could be a major head call breakthrough. The fda approving the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in almost 20 years and the first drag the company says to reduce the plaque in the brain and not just treat the symptoms of the but the fda's own advisory board had voted against this. The fda moving forward, siding with families and their doctors who are desperate for help. ABC's Stephanie Ramos tonight on the new hope and the concerns even the fda saying more study is needed. Reporter: Tonight, the first new drug approved for Alzheimer's in 18 years. The drug is a monthly injection. This drug was given conditional approval for people with early stages of the disease with mild memory and thinking problems. Reporter: And it's the first to attack how the disease works, not just the symptoms. Targeting a protein that's a biomarker for Alzheimer's. Jerry Taylor was involved in phase one of the trials. I believe it was helping me and I'm really happy for getting it back. Reporter: And while groups pushed for the drug's approval, the fda advisory committee and several prominent experts have doubts about whether the drug is effective, saying that even if it can slow the cognitive decline in some patients, it doesn't outweigh the risks of taking the drug. Side effects that include brain swelling and bleeding. But the fda approved it with a new clinical trial. The fda could still rescind this approval if this new trial fails. But the fda says they have weighed the risks and decided this was the right course of action. For the some 6 million people in the U.S. Dealing with the disease, David, some hope tonight. No question about that and we'll continue to follow this. Stephanie, thank you.

