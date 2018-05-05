{"id":54963626,"title":"FDA warns against liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes","duration":"1:42","description":"Thirteen companies received warning letters from the FDA and the FTC saying their products are \"misleadingly labeled or advertised\" as kid-friendly products. ","url":"/WNT/video/fda-warns-liquid-nicotine-cigarettes-54963626","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}