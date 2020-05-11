Federal judge blasts US Postal Service for failure to comply with sweep deadline

More
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may be forced to testify under oath after the Postal Service failed to meet a deadline to sweep mail-processing facilities for missing ballots.
0:15 | 11/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal judge blasts US Postal Service for failure to comply with sweep deadline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may be forced to testify under oath after the Postal Service failed to meet a deadline to sweep mail-processing facilities for missing ballots. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74028297","title":"Federal judge blasts US Postal Service for failure to comply with sweep deadline","url":"/WNT/video/federal-judge-blasts-us-postal-service-failure-comply-74028297"}