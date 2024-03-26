Feds seize Sean Combs' electronics in search warrant: Sources

The searches of Sean Combs' homes were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, law enforcement sources told ABC News. He has denied the allegations.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live