Firefighters help young athlete get to basketball game after car accident

After Abby Walters’ family was involved in a car accident on the way to her basketball game, firefighters stepped in to make sure she made it to the court in time.

February 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live