Firm with ties to Russia says it hired Trump lawyer as 'business consultant'

More
A pharmaceutical giant said it paid Michael Cohen $1.2M for "access to the new administration."
2:48 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firm with ties to Russia says it hired Trump lawyer as 'business consultant'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55054484,"title":"Firm with ties to Russia says it hired Trump lawyer as 'business consultant'","duration":"2:48","description":"A pharmaceutical giant said it paid Michael Cohen $1.2M for \"access to the new administration.\"","url":"/WNT/video/firm-ties-russia-hired-trump-lawyer-business-consultant-55054484","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.