Fitbit providing information in missing college student case: Authorities

Her boyfriend, whom police said is not a suspect, said she always wore the fitness tracker.
0:15 | 07/25/18

To be a mix of other news new developments in the search for that missing college student in Brooklyn Iowa Molly tidbits disappeared while jogging one week ago they are looking at information from the fit bit. She usually wore on her runs. The sheriff sedate ruling out her boyfriend. As a suspect.

