Transcript for Fitness Industry takes a huge hit during coronavirus pandemic

Back now with the bankruptcies hitting the gym industry. So many choosing to work out from home. Will the industry survive the pandemic? Here's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, the pandemic crushing the fitness industry. Forcing customers elsewhere. The hardest-hit, brick and mortar facilities. $10 billion lost, and layoffs approaching 90%. In the past ten days, national chains filing for bankruptcy. Keep the right leg where it Reporter: Yet the massive disruption proving a massive opportunity for some. The only thing that keeps me from teaching all day, every day, is sleep and my children. Reporter: Diane Grassi moved many of her sessions online, and business is booming. I do have clients in California and in Italy. I could go on all ends of the spectrum, A.M. To P.M. And beyond. Reporter: Virtual replacements increasingly being found for the gym. This woman buying a peloton bike. You can find your friends on it, you can cycle in the same classes. Reporter: Peloton's revenue soaring, the same for nautilus, selling equipment to the home market. We launched a barbell set that sold out in 24 hours. We're never going to back to fitness as it was. Reporter: Gym owners hoping that's not the case. And a safe, in-person social experience still counts for something. Tom? Deirdre, thank you. When we come back, another violent weekend in Chicago.

