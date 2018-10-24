Transcript for FL girls plan to kill classmates thwarted: Police

the alarming discovery in a middle school. The alleged school plot in Florida. Police say two girls were found hiding in a school bathroom with weapons. ABC's Victor Oquendo in Florida with how authorities were tipped off. Reporter: Police in Florida say two girls, just 11 and 12 years old, planned on using these knives and this pizza cutter to kill at least 15 of their classmates. Allegedly moments away from executing their plan, until it came to a teacher's attention. These girls went to the bathroom to carry out this plot that they had designed on the previous weekend. Reporter: Allegedly designed while watching scary movies at a sleepover. Police say the girls admitted their plan was to meet in the bathroom after first period and target smaller students they believed they could overpower, and stab to death. The investigation revealing police also say, disturbing communication between the girls, like this handwritten note that read "Go to kill in bathroom" with childlike drawings of their middle can school. Police say the pair told them they worship the devil. One of their last texting to each other read egg, "We shouldn't have met each other lol. Now death is near." Police say these girls were planning on committing suicide to, quote, be with Satan. Both are now in custody and facing several charges. David? Victor Oquendo from Florida.

