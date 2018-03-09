Transcript for Flash flood watches and warnings in effect from Texas to the Great Lakes

Flash flood watches a warngs in efft from Texas all the way tohe great lake take a look a th, cars the parking lot in Manhattan, Kansas, already under after days O relentless rain. And in ago, passengers at o'hare airport carrying their luggage to the terminal after an entrance roaas ooded. Here's abc'sio Benitez. Reporter: Tonigh heavyai across the midwest snarling labor datravel. In Chicago, flooding on RDS around o'hare airport travelers out of their cars, draggi their suitcases to make their wanfoot. But inside the terminal, flooding, too. Than 900 there delayed. Nearly300 cancels. Omes after a weekend of storms hounded theheartlan in mttan, Kansas, up E inches of rain submerging cars morehan 150 peopleued, some with just minutes get out of their homes. Ltle bit of panic, just tryingo get all our belong togeer. I didn't have enough time,, just took the Bab and dog and let and kps and that's it. Tom, a tough labor day for so many acrosshe co and the weather is also effecting travelers out of the stormzone.right here New York City, at lagua airport,e're already seeing many de re you ca B it's a similar at seval major airports right W. Tom? Gio Benitez, thank U. To the political storm bring on capitol

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.