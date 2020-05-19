Flood alerts in place across 7 states from Ohio to Carolinas

More
Rising waters forced some residents to evacuate in Sanford, Michigan, as authorities feared at one point that two dams might fail.
0:22 | 05/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flood alerts in place across 7 states from Ohio to Carolinas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Rising waters forced some residents to evacuate in Sanford, Michigan, as authorities feared at one point that two dams might fail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70775539","title":"Flood alerts in place across 7 states from Ohio to Carolinas","url":"/WNT/video/flood-alerts-place-states-ohio-carolinas-70775539"}