Transcript for Fog hampers rescuers' efforts to save drowning woman in Florida

We turn now to the dangerous new storm system taking shape, set to move east across the country this week on the heels of a deadly new year's eve with dense fog causing chaos on the roads. Florida first responders forced to hunt for a driver that lost control and then overturned into a ditch. The water rising as she called 911. And across Texas, visibility nearly zero, look at that, with several crashes reported including a chain reaction pileup in Austin involving more than 30 vehicles and one fatal wreck in Houston. Tonight, snow already falling in the southwest, as that new storm strikes. Here's ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee. Reporter: Tonight, a frantic effort to rescue a driver near Tampa. Fog hampering first responders as they try to locate her vehicle. Our lights are bouncing back at us from the fog as we're trying to find this woman that is literally drowning. Reporter: The woman's car careening off interstate 4 after another driver cut her off, overturning and sinking into a ditch. It was thick, muddy, disgusting water that came up to your chest. Reporter: Deputies prying open the doors, helping her get out just in time. Just thankful I didn't break anything, that I'm still here. And for all the police officers and the dispatch lady who helped me. Reporter: Dense fog enveloping much of southeast Texas, too, resulting in numerous crashes, including these in galveston. In the Houston area, families abandoning their vehicles. I've literally had to get out of the car and walk, because we cannot see anything. Reporter: A man killed after he failed to stop at an intersection and hit a tree. Either wasn't aware or due to the fog, didn't see it was a "T" intersection. Reporter: In Austin, this chain-reaction crash involving more than 30 vehicles. To the west in New Mexico, semis overturning on snowy roads. That developing system now marching east. All right, let's get right to ginger zee. And I know you are tracking this new storm tonight? Reporter: Yeah, and it's really far south. It's a true winter storm that's actually going to slide along the Mexican border, already brought snow from Tucson to Albuquerque, and there's more where that came from. A hard freeze warning there until Thursday morning. And then freezing rain could make the commute a mess, north and west of Dallas and south of I-40 in Oklahoma. On the front end of it, it's going to be the flash flood potential from Houston into Louisiana. So, let's time it out. Look at tomorrow morning's commute, west and northwest of Dallas. Keep that in mind, you could be slipping and sliding on the roads. Then, it moves east for tomorrow night. Heavy rains, and this is after, remember, 2018, for places like Jackson, Mississippi, or Atlanta, Georgia, had their wettest year on record. Tom? A messy return to the work week.

