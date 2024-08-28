Former Nevada politician found guilty of killing journalist who exposed corruption

Robert Telles, who was Clark County public administrator, was accused of fatally stabbing Jeff German in 2022 after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter detailed an alleged hostile work environment.

August 28, 2024

