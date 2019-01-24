Frantic search for missing 3-year-old hampered by rain and winds

More
In a 911 call, Casey Hathaway's grandmother reported that the toddler had walked into the woods after playing in the backyard of her rural eastern North Carolina home.
1:18 | 01/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Frantic search for missing 3-year-old hampered by rain and winds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60607154,"title":"Frantic search for missing 3-year-old hampered by rain and winds","duration":"1:18","description":"In a 911 call, Casey Hathaway's grandmother reported that the toddler had walked into the woods after playing in the backyard of her rural eastern North Carolina home.","url":"/WNT/video/frantic-search-missing-year-hampered-rain-winds-60607154","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.