-
Now Playing: American who contracted coronavirus on cruise ship speaks out
-
Now Playing: Equifax data breach may have been state-sponsored crime
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Stories that inform and make you feel
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak leads to 1st federal quarantine in decades
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship announces coronavirus cases has doubled
-
Now Playing: Frightening images captured as deadly storm strikes
-
Now Playing: Chinese military accused in 2017 Equifax breach
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases double aboard quarantined ship off Japan
-
Now Playing: Meet the future phenom, Wolf Cuckier
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Oscars, coronavirus and Solar Orbiter spacecraft: World in Photos, Feb. 10
-
Now Playing: Number of coronavirus victims continues to grow
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan step out for 1st time in US since royal departure
-
Now Playing: American details coronavirus on cruise ship as passengers are quarantined
-
Now Playing: Performers take to the skies for Venice carnival
-
Now Playing: Full snow moon rises over Acropolis Hill in Greece
-
Now Playing: Rising death toll in shopping mall massacre in Thailand
-
Now Playing: Moments away from film’s biggest night, the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Deadly insider attack that left 2 US soldiers dead
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak worsens with 812 fatalities