Transcript for Fury boils over around the world in George Floyd protests

The death of George Floyd being felt across the globe. Thousands marching around the world. In London, some clashing with police outside 10 downing street with the prime minister inside. Maggie Rulli was there. Reporter: Tonight, a flashpoint of frustration at the Gates of 10 downing street. Anger erupting outside the residence of the British prime minister. Boris Johnson inside at the time. Protesters here tell us they are out here in solidarity with the U.S., but also to fight against the racial injustice they say they see every day in their country. In Greece tonight, fury boiling over as molotov cocktails were thrown at the U.S. Embassy during protests for George Floyd. His name now being chanted by thousands around the world. The vast majority of whom are peacefully taking to the streets. His image seen on nearly every continent. Thousands kneeling in solidarity. What would you want to say to people in the U.S.? We feel you. We literally feel you. We understand. We're standing because we understand and we feel your pain. Reporter: We can still hear police trying to break up the crowd on downing street. But they stress the vast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.