Transcript for Georgia medical board suspends license of 'dancing doctor' for at least 2-1/2 years

Now the wm known as the dancing doctor. Georgia officials putting a stop to her surgical moves. Physician also forbidden to call herself doctor until the next decade. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: The woman known as Dr. Booty, infamous fodancing and singing around her sedated patients, isn't operating anymore. Okay, ladies, now let's join sexy nation. Reporter: Windell Boutte agreed to give up her medical license for at least 2 1/2 years. But those questionable videos aren't even mentioned in court documents. The board instead determined Boutte failed toonform to minimal standards after investigating seven of her former clients. It found most had no pre or post op exams. In one CAS a patient received a different procedure than was listed in medical recordand a surgical assistant did surgery without supervision. That woman now has brain damage. With evidence, an unlicensed person in the room at the time was held out to be a nurse. Boutteold our Steve osunsami. I have medical assistants that are well trained in what we do because we do it every day. So you don't have any nurses in your office? Not at present. I did at one time, yes. Reporter: And Boutte can no longer refer to herself as a doctor, a physician or an MD until she gets her license back. She's hopeful that suspension will be lifted. And there's still much more

