Ghislaine Maxwell denies she knew of or participated in Epstein’s sex abuse scheme

More
Maxwell’s contentious deposition in 2016 was made public Thursday under court order. She remains in jail in Brooklyn, New York. A transcript from a second deposition could be unsealed in weeks.
1:45 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell denies she knew of or participated in Epstein’s sex abuse scheme

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"Maxwell’s contentious deposition in 2016 was made public Thursday under court order. She remains in jail in Brooklyn, New York. A transcript from a second deposition could be unsealed in weeks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73772919","title":"Ghislaine Maxwell denies she knew of or participated in Epstein’s sex abuse scheme","url":"/WNT/video/ghislaine-maxwell-denies-knew-participated-epsteins-sex-abuse-73772919"}