Giuliani admits he has ‘insurance’ should Trump turn on him

More
When asked what he would do if Trump tries to throw him “under the bus” as it relates to Ukraine, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was quoted as saying “Trump isn’t, but I have insurance.”
3:09 | 11/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giuliani admits he has ‘insurance’ should Trump turn on him

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:09","description":"When asked what he would do if Trump tries to throw him “under the bus” as it relates to Ukraine, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was quoted as saying “Trump isn’t, but I have insurance.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67279626","title":"Giuliani admits he has ‘insurance’ should Trump turn on him","url":"/WNT/video/giuliani-admits-insurance-trump-turn-67279626"}