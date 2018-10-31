GM offering buyouts to about 18,000 salaried workers

The company, which is trying to cut costs despite a strong earnings report, said it might be forced to issue layoffs if there are not enough buyouts.
0:12 | 10/31/18

Transcript for GM offering buyouts to about 18,000 salaried workers
Here in this country General Motors cutting costs and possibly jobs the company offering buyouts to about 181000 salaried workers. Despite a strong earnings report GM warns it may be forced to issue layoffs have been of employees don't take the buyout.

