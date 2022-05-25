'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Actor Ray Liotta starred in "Field of Dreams" and won an Emmy for his guest role on "ER." He is best known for his breakout role in the Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas."

