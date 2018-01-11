Transcript for Google employees protest company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations

The worldwide walkout at Google. Thousands of employees walking off the job today, from Singapore to Dublin, London and across the U.S. Workers protesting the company's handling of sexual harassment complaints. Some executives accused of misconduct reportedly receiving millions in severance packages. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Times is up! Reporter: In New York City, the sign "Time's up tech." In San Francisco, "Don't be evil." A reference to Google's former motto. Coverups have got to go! Reporter: The scene repeated as employees in the majority of Google's offices around the world protested the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations. If we don't lead the way, nobody else will. Reporter: The walkout coming exactly one week after "The new York Times" reported on a $90 million severance package for Andy Rubin, the creator of android software. The report says the payout came after credible sexual misconduct allegations against the executive. He denies Alabama games and says "The New York Times" story contains inaccuracies. Protesters want the company to endinequity, issue reports on sexual harassment and create a better process for reporting complaints. Tom, Google saying tonight they're taking all their ideas in. Tom? Kayna, thank you. Next to the scare at sea. A carnival cruise ship listing to one side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.