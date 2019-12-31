Transcript for GOP’s Susan Collins breaks ranks with Mitch McConnell

We move on now to president trump's looming senate impeachment trial and possible cracks within the GOP. Senator Susan Collins becoming the second Republican senator this week to criticize majority leader Mitch Mcconnell for coordinating with the white house, and now saying she's open to calling witnesses. ABC's Kyra Phillips in west palm beach. Reporter: Tonight, she is the latest Republican to break ranks with senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell. It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence. Reporter: Senator Susan Collins of Maine criticizing Mcconnell's vow to work in "Total coordination" with the white house in the president's impeachment trial. Revealing she is now "Open to witnesses" in the coming proceedings. Collins, now the second senator to be critical of Mcconnell. She follows Alaska Republican Lisa murkowski, who says she is "Disturbed" by his comments. On the other side of the aisle, their own potential flip votes to worry about. Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat from deep red Alabama, up for re-election in 2020. He's now calling on the senate to allow witnesses for "A full, fair and complete trial" in a "Washington post" op-ed, but he has signaled he's open to siding with Republicans in a final vote. If those dots aren't connected and there are other explanations that I think are consistent with innocence, I will go that way, too. And Kyra Phillips is with the president in west palm beach. Kyra, removal from office requires a two-thirds vote, which is highly unlikely, but there are other important matters that only require a simple majority. Reporter: Absolutely, whit. Matters as critical as which witnesses would be called to testify. Could it come down to crucial mold rats like Collins, murkowski and Romney? If they break with their party, Republicans may come up short, failing to hit 51 votes, even though they hold the majority in the senate. Kyra, thank you. Next tonight, North Korea issuing a new year's warning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.