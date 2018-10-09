Governor signs bill committing California to 100 percent clean energy by 2045

More
The goal is for energy providers to generate electricity with zero carbon emissions.
0:11 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Governor signs bill committing California to 100 percent clean energy by 2045

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57736102,"title":"Governor signs bill committing California to 100 percent clean energy by 2045","duration":"0:11","description":"The goal is for energy providers to generate electricity with zero carbon emissions.","url":"/WNT/video/governor-signs-bill-committing-california-100-percent-clean-57736102","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.