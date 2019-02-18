Grand Canyon tourists, workers warned of radiation dangers

More
A safety manager said they may have been exposed to the radiation coming from a museum storage building for almost 20 years.
0:16 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grand Canyon tourists, workers warned of radiation dangers
The alarming headline tonight concerning the Grand Canyon a safety manager is now warning tourists and employees that they may have been exposed to radiation. Coming from a museum storage building for almost twenty years OSHA inspectors reportedly finding three buckets containing uranium for investigation is underway tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61153861,"title":"Grand Canyon tourists, workers warned of radiation dangers","duration":"0:16","description":"A safety manager said they may have been exposed to the radiation coming from a museum storage building for almost 20 years.","url":"/WNT/video/grand-canyon-tourists-workers-warned-radiation-dangers-61153861","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.