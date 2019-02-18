-
Now Playing: 103-year-old sworn in as junior ranger at Grand Canyon National Park
-
Now Playing: Helicopter crash in Grand Canyon kills 3
-
Now Playing: Winter blast makes driving treacherous across New England
-
Now Playing: Possible motive revealed in Jussie Smollett alleged attack: Source
-
Now Playing: Trump accuses top Justice Department officials of staging a coup
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam captures confrontation with knife-wielding man
-
Now Playing: Police in California searching for driver who struck 7-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: US mother calls move to Syria, marrying ISIS fighters a 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: US sailor kissing nurse in famous WWII photo dies
-
Now Playing: Napkin and genealogy site leads to 1993 Minnesota cold-case arrest
-
Now Playing: Video: Tulsa police pursue suspected stolen car with kids inside
-
Now Playing: More than 40 pushups linked to lower heart disease risk for some
-
Now Playing: Grand Canyon tourists, workers warned of radiation dangers
-
Now Playing: 4 people rescue driver trapped behind wheel of SUV in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Passenger exhibits rage on flight from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: New allegation surfaces that Jussie Smollett staged his own attack: Source
-
Now Playing: New storm sweeps across the country from North Dakota to New England
-
Now Playing: Senator Lindsey Graham says the Senate will investigate Andrew McCabe's claim
-
Now Playing: New details about the factory massacre in Aurora, Illinois
-
Now Playing: Women and children flee Syria