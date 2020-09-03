Transcript for Grand Princess finally allowed to dock at California port

quarantined and school closings. Rebecca, thank you. Now to California, that ship onboard, of the 46 tested, at least 21 testing positive. They're being brought off the ship at this hour. Then the careful operation, bringing more than 2,400 passengers who will now be tested to four different locations, U.S. Bases, where they will be put into quarantine. Here's Matt Gutman from California tonight. Reporter: After circling for days off the califorcoast and barred from coming to shore, the grand princess today finally slipping under the golden gate bridge and into San Francisco's harbor to dock in the city of Oakland. Some of the 3,500 people onbrd watching from their balconies. One passenger waving a white flag as that colossal public health operation unfolded below. More tents and ambulances lined up. Reporter: Two passengers and 19 crew testing positive for the virus. Ambulances rushing the sick to the hospital. The captain explaining how it would work. Priority disembarkation today will be given to guests with more urgent medical needs. I'm gonna cry. It's so nice to find out that we're finally getting of the boat. Reporter: Asha burgess and her boyfriend, who are traveling with their parents, dreading that quarantine. We're really concerned we're gonna get separated and quarantined away from each Reporter: Waiting for them, buses and planes to whisk those American passengers to four military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia, where they will all be tested for the virus. Just days ago the president suggesting he wanted the passengers to stay onboard. I would like to have the people stay. I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship. Reporter: President trump said he would prefer if none of the passengers landed on U.S. Soil. Did he mention that to you? I had a private conversation with him. He said everything I could have hoped for. Everything he has said they followed through on. Reporter: The state department now urging Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions, to avoid cruise ships. No large crowds, no long trips, and above all, don't get on a cruise ship. Reporter: And the CDC still holding another cruise ship at sea off the cayman islands. Two crew members on the caribbean princess had worked on the grand princess earlier and are now being tested. Matt, authorities reassuring communities where they're taking the passengers that they will keep everyone safe during all of this. How long will it take to get everyone off the ship? What can you tell us about the reassurances? Reporter: Safety has been an issue, and the mayor of Oakland said they'll use the best isolation practices known. The first 21 people have been taken off, everybody who tested positive for coronavirus and companions. Officials tell us they hope to get all passengers off by Wednesday. Matt, thank you. Here in New York City tonight, the executive director of the port authority has now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.