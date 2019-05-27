Transcript for Grandfather of 6 who had just retired killed in shark attack off Maui coast

Back here at home now, to new fears about sharks after a fatal attack in Hawaii. A California father and grandfather who had just retired was attacked while swimming in the waters off a maui resort. Rescuers were unable to save him. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, vacationers are on edge after this horrific scene. Rescuers on jet skis work in vain to save a man killed in a vicious shark attack. Report of a shark bite. I have calls still coming in. Reporter: Thomas smiley, a doctor and grandfather to six, had just retired, enjoying a vacaon on maui. He was swimming 60 yards off the coast when he was mauled Saturday. His wife on shore, in utter panic. We were watching the man get pulled up, we could hear her screaming, she was saying, "That's my husband, that's my husband." Reporter: Witnesses say the shark inflicted gruesome damage. We could see that they were trying to do cpr on him, but as we got closer, I saw some blood. His entire left leg from his knee down was just missing. Reporter: Hawaii has already seen twice as many shark attacks this year than all of last year. This most recent case is the 16th U.S. Shark attack and the first deadly one of 2019. While fatalities are rare, shark sightings are up. Last week, this great white was seen near New York. Cape cod's fatal shark attack last summer was its first in 81 years. Officials are now installing new warning signs, emt stations and emergency phones on shore. I think the public's starting to get their head wrapped around the fact that this is a pretty serious situation. Reporter: And Tom, authorities are looking into what type of shark may have killed smiley. Experts say the highest number of shark sightings are between July to November. Tom? Adrienne, thank you.

