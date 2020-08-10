Transcript for Grandfather who went viral for donated bucket of baseballs gets batting practice

Finally, the grandfather, the bucket of baseballs and his note. It was last week here, we showed you that note written by a grandfather and taped to a bucket of baseballs. Randy long, the grandfather from Montgomery, Alabama, wrote -- "Free, hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages. I found them cleaning my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds. My son is now 46 years old and my grandson is 23 years old. I am 72 and what I won't give to pitch a couple of buckets to them. They have both moved away. If you are a father, cherish these times. You won't believe how quickly they will be gone. He left that bucket at the tonight, that grandfather right here. Hello David. Randy has been so moved by the reaction, he and his son Jason and his grandson Ethan all getting together for batting practice. Certainly happy the way this has effected a lot of people that we heard from. Including Bryan Robinson and his son Carter. They were the ones that found the bucket and note. Writing, the grandfather's "Heartfelt act of kindness has touched us a lot. That grandson, Ethan Anderson, here with us too. The main thing is, I'd like people make those memories. A grandfather's note when we all needed it. Good night.

