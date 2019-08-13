Transcript for Grandma-grandson duo road trip to 29 US national parks and counting

Finally tonight here, "America strong." The grandson who said, grandma, why don't we go on a road trip? They're still going. Brad Ryan and his grandma joy embarking on their first road trip to a national park in 2015. There she is at great smoky mountains national park in Tennessee. Where grandma joy spent her first night in a tent at age 85. She had never camped a night in her life when we arrived at 1:00 A.M. In the rain and she held the umbrella over my head while I put the tent together. The majority of her life has been spent in this tiny little town in Ohio. Duncan falls. The desert, sand dunes, beaches, all of that was really something that she yet to experience in life. Reporter: They have taken five road trips together already. So far we have travelled 25,000 miles across 38 states, hitting 29 U.S. National parks. Reporter: One of their most memorable? Great sand dunes national park in Colorado. We walked across the sandy landscape and up a sand dune. And then she got down on the ground and I said, what are you doing? And she said I want to roll down that looks fun. I think it just tapped into some and her sense of childhood wonder in her. She said how can you get hurt in the sand, got to give it a whirl you're only going to be here once. You lived have fun getting back up. Reporter: She did and the kept going. Visiting the grand canyon, teton national park, yellowstone, Joshua tree and glacier national park and redwood national park. Hey, grandma, where are we? We're in the middle of a redwood forest. How do you feel when you look up at these trees? They make you feel very small. Does it make you feel very young? Not me. I've walked too many miles. Reporter: And she's still walking. Texas and New Mexico next. Tonight, we're cheering for grandma joy. 32 parks to go. She turns 90 next year. I'm David Muir. We'll see you tomorrow. Good night.

