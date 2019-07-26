Great-grandmother, 89, becomes oldest person to summit Kilimanjaro

Anne Lorimor became the oldest woman to reach the top of Africa's highest mountain at the age of 85 but decided to go back when someone beat her record.
1:36 | 07/26/19

